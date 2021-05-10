2022 AWCON: Black Queens draw Nigeria in the first round of qualifiers

The Black Queens of Ghana

The Black Queens of Ghana have been paired against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the first round of the 2022 Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The draw for the 2022 AWCON qualifiers which ought to be hosted by Morocco took place today, May 10, 2021, at CAF's headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.



A record number of 45 member associations are set to take part in the qualifiers.



The Super Falcons will host the Black Queens for the first leg encounter between June 7-15 before traveling to Ghana for the return fixture between October 18 to 29.



Ghana and Nigeria have participated in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations since 1991.

See the full draw in the post below:



