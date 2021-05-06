2022 AWCON: Black Queens to know of group opponents on May 10

The Black Queens of Ghana

Ghana's Black Queens will know of their opponents for the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers when the draw is held on Monday 10 May 2021 in Cairo, Egypt.

The 12th edition of the tournament will be held in Morocco in the summer of 2022 after the tournament was earlier canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Ghana along with holders Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Mali, South Africa, Algeria, Senegal, and Cote d'Ivoire are expected to be drawn byes in the preliminary round.



The draws for the 2022 Awcon will be supervised by Khaled Nassar, Head of Caf Competitions at the Caf headquarters in Egypt on Monday.

44 teams have entered the preliminaries to compete in the qualifiers ahead of the main competition in 2022.



This is the highest number of teams to enter into this preliminary round from the initial 20 teams that entered to play prior to the 2018 AWCON hosted by Ghana.