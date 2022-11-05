0
2022 Black Stars World Cup squad: Ex-Kotoko midfielder Salifu Mudasiru earns maiden call up

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Kotoko midfielder Salifu Mudasiru has been handed his maiden Black Stars call-up ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mudasiru has been one of the consistent performers for FC Sheriff Tiraspol this season, featuring in 21 games.

He put up a Man of the Match performance against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League.

The 25-year-old will hope to make the final squad when the list is whittled down to 26 for the tournament which is scheduled for Qatar from November 20 – December 18, 2022.

Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.

