2022 CHAN: Annor Walker names line up for Niger quarter finals clash

Black Galaxies Fl42k1FXwAIMjYc.jfif Black Galaxies

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker has made one change in his line-up to face Niger in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Championship of African Nation on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Suraj Seidu replaces suspended Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the team as skipper Gladson Awako starts from the bench following his injury return.

The back four of Danlad Ibrahim, Konadu Yiadom, Solomon Adomako, Augustine Agyapong, and Dennis Korsah remain unchanged.

Dominic Nsobila and David Abagna play in a double pivot with Suraj in the playmaker role while Jonah Attuquaye and Sylvester Simba keep the width.

Legon Cities striker Kofi Kordzi lead the line.

The game is scheduled to start at 19:00 GMT at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium.

Ghana line up

Danlad Ibrahim, Denis Korsah, Augustine Agyapong, Konadu Yiadom,Solomon Adomako, Dominic Nsobila, David Abagna, Suraj Seidu, Jonah Attuquaye, Sylvester Simba, Kofi Kordzi

EE/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
