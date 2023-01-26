2022 CHAN: Black Galaxies would get better as tournament progresses - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Assistant coach of Ghana’s Black Galaxies, Prosper Narteh Ogum, is confident that the team will get better as the 2022 CHAN tournament progresses.

According to the coach, the team has picked up lessons from their matches at the group stages and working consciously to improve their performance before their next game at the tournament.



He added that the team has taken advantage of the rest period to correct its errors and also strengthen its weaknesses.



“We are on with our training schedule in terms of the physical, technical, and psychological components of the game. We’ve played some few matches, we’ve seen our strengths and weaknesses and we are training accordingly,” the former Kotoko coach said.



He added, “I want to assure Ghanaians that as the tournament unfolds, we will get better. We are using this time to correct our weakness and our errors and consolidate our strength so we become better to conquer.”

The Black Galaxies lost their first match 3-2 against Madagascar at the 2022 CHAN tournament before earning a 3-1 win over Sudan in their final group match.



The Black Galaxies, who are led by coach Annor Walker, will take on Niger in the quarterfinals of the tournament.



