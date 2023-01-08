2022 CHAN: Blow for Black Galaxies as Awako picks up a knock in Algeria friendly

Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako

The Black Galaxies have suffered an injury blow as captain Gladson Awako only lasted 25 minutes of the pre-2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) friendly against Algeria.

The Hearts of Oak star was forced to leave the pitch due to an injury not specified by the Ghana Football Association.



The extent of the damage is not known, minimising his chances of being fit for the start of the competition.

The Black Galaxies went on to draw goalless against the host nation at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in their penultimate match ahead of their opening match on January 15 against Madagascar.



Annor Walker’s men will play their final test match on Tuesday against Mozambique to put the finishing touches on their preparations for the 2022 Championship of African Nations.