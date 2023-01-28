2022 CHAN: How Black Galaxies could line up against Niger without Afriyie Barnieh

Black Galaxies deputy skipper, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Black Galaxies will face Niger in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Championship of African Nation quarterfinals on Saturday, January 28, 2023, without starman, Daniel Afriyie Barneih.

Barnieh will miss the game due to suspension after he was sent off in Ghana's 3-1 win over Sudan in their second group game.



Despite Afriyie Barnieh's miss, head coach Annor Walker could maintain his 4-2-3-1 formation for the quarterfinal tie with just one change, replacing Barnieh with Gladson Awako.



Awako, the Black Galaxies skipper, suffered an injury in Ghana's opening game and will be available for the game against Niger.



Barnieh played as a second striker behind Kodi Kordzi against Sudan in the absence of Awako. Therefore, Awako's return means he will play behind the striker, but unlike Barnieh, Awako would operate more as a playmaker.



The back four of Danlad Ibrahim, Konadu Yiadom, Solomon Adomako, Augustine Agyapong, and Dennis Korsah would remain unchanged.

Dominic Nsobila and David Abagna could play in a double pivot with Gladson Awako in the playmaker role while Jonah Attuquaye and Sylvester Simba keep the width.



Kofi Kordzi is expected to lead the line.



The game is scheduled at 19:00 GMT at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium.



Black Galaxies probable line up



Danlad Ibrahim

Denis Korsah



Augustine Agyapong



Konadu Yiadom



Solomon Adomako



Dominic Nsobila

David Abagna



Gladson Awako



Jonah Attuquaye



Sylvester Simba



Kofi Kordzi

