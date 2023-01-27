2022 CHAN: Niger is no match for Black Galaxies – Yaw Preko

Coach Yaw Preko

Coach Yaw Preko is confident that the Black Galaxies would beat Niger in their quarterfinal clash at the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The Black Galaxies qualified for the knockout stage after finishing second in their group to set up a clash with Niger who topped their group.



Although Niger are seen as favourites after topping their group, Yaw Preko believes that they are not a big threat to the Black Galaxies.



“No disrespect, but I don’t think Niger has a team to stop us. When the boys come to the party, nobody can stop them. We saw them in the game against Sudan,” Yaw Preko said on Happy FM.



He added, “I watched the Niger and Cameroon game and I didn’t see any threat from the Niger team. Gradually our boys are settling in and you know for Ghana, as the tournament progresses, we tend to perform better.

“If what I saw in the Niger game is what they would put up, then I think if Ghana puts up a spirited performance we can overtake them,” the Great Olympics coach stated.



The Black Galaxies would take on Niger on January 28, 2023, at 7:00pm.



JNA/SARA