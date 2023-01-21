0
2022 CHAN: Sports Ministry congratulate Black Galaxies on win over Sudan 

Galaxies Chan 2022 Black Galaxies defeated Sudan 3-1

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), has congratulated the Black Galaxies of Ghana on yesterday’s crucial 3-1 win over Sudan in the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria. 

Ghana came from a goal down to record its first win against their Group C opponent to take a step near the next stage of the competition.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of MoYS said “The Ministry of Youth and Sports sends its heartfelt congratulations to the Black Galaxies for a well-deserved win over Sudanese counterparts in their second group match game in the ongoing CHAN tournament”.



It urged the team to put up a fierce fighting spirit in their next game as the whole country was solidly behind them.

The ministry also applauded the technical team members for their massive input which had secured Ghana a slot in the next stage of the tournament.

“We wish you the very best of luck in your subsequent matches,” it added.

Per the Confederation of Africa Football rules, Ghana is currently second in Group C behind Madagascar with six points, with Sudan in third with three points.

This is due to Morocco’s absence in the CHAN tourney.

Sudan will slug it out with Madagascar in the final group game and would need at least three unanswered goals to sail through to the next round. 

