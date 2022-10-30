1
2022 FIFA World Cup: Black Stars will deliver if they stay united - John Mensah

John Mensah 876567.png Former Black Stars Captain, John Mensah

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars Captain, John Mensah, urged the Black Stars to prioritise teamwork in order to attain their goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking with GhanaWeb at the Dinner with the Legends organized by the Ghana Football Association, Mensah said if the team sticks together they can archive the country's target for the World Cup.

While reacting to Ghana's supposed poor display during the September international break, he pointed out that friendlies are to assess the team, hence there is less focus on results for the coach, Otto Addo.

He also advised that the team treat their opening game with optimum importance because it will set the tone for their tournament.

During the international break, Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil before beating bottom-ranked Nicaragua 1-0.

At the World Cup, the Black Stars have a tall order as they have pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Watch John Mensah's interview below



