2022 FIFA World Cup: Ghana’s success will depend on Coach Otto Addo and his tactics – Clifford Aboagye

Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo

Ghana international, Clifford Aboagye is backing the Black Stars to do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, he opines that everything will be dependent on the head coach of the national team, Coach Otto Addo.



Speaking to Original FM on the Super Sports show, Clifford Aboagye stressed that it is important for Coach Otto Addo to be given the necessary support.



“Otto Addo is a young good coach and I believe that with the support of all Ghanaians he can deliver at the world cup we have a good strong technical team,” Clifford Aboagye said in the interview today.

The former Ghana U20 star continued, “We have quality in the Black Stars currently but all depends on how the coach will use them on the field of play according to the tactics that they will play and surely we will deliver.”



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been pitted in Group H where the Black Stars will face the likes of Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.