2022 FIFA World Cup: Otto Addo to name 35 man-squad by next week

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, is expected to name his 35-man provisional squad for Ghana's upcoming campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 22nd edition of the world's most prestigious football competition will kick off on November 19, 2022, and as such, the 32 competing teams will begin campaigning in the first week of November.

As part of the FIFA regulations for the World Cup, the 32 competing teams in this year's Mundial are mandated to submit a list of between 35-50 players as their provisional list.

The provisional list will be trimmed to 26 a week before the start of the competition in Qatar.

This would mean that any player who misses out on the provisional list would not make it to the World Cup.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.

