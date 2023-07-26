2022 FIFA World Cup money arrives in Ghana

Ghana has received it share of the World Cup money

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has disclosed that the country has successfully received its share of the 2022 World Cup money from FIFA.

The confirmation was made during a press conference on Wednesday, where Minister Ussif also shed light on the government's plans for utilizing the funds.



In his statement, the Sports Minister said, “The GFA has written to the Ministry that FIFA has transferred the prize money of the 2022 World Cup to the FA."



With the funds in hand, the government has outlined its priorities for sports development.



Minister Ussif stated, “We are just about going to AFCON. We also want to improve some sports infrastructure. The FA has written to us that they want to improve the infrastructure at Prampram.”



Before the tournament in Qatar, FIFA declared a prize money pool of $1 billion, marking a substantial 29% increase on the distributed during the previous edition.

This amount was subsequently distributed among the 32 participating teams based on their performances in the World Cup.



Despite an early exit from the competition, Ghana received of $10.5 million. The allocation included a $2.5 million participation fee and an $8 million prize pool for reaching the group stage.



During the World Cup, The Black Stars exited the 2022 World Cup at the group stages after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay. Ghana only won one match against South Korea.



JNA/KPE