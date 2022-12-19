2022/GPL Preview: Great Olympics vs Aduana Stars

Accra Great Olympics will host Aduana Stars

Accra Great Olympics will host Aduana Stars in a match week 9 encounter on Tuesday afternoon at the WAFA Park in Sokagope.

Accra Great Olympics lost 1-0 with against Berekum Chelsea in their last game in the Ghana Premier League which was played at Golden City Park. Mezack Afriyie scored for Berekum Chelsea in the 33rd minute.



Accra Great Olympics is 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with 14 points after eight games.



On the other hand, Aduana Stars was beaten 2-1 by Tamale City in their last game in the league. Nsoatreman is 1st on the league table with 16 points after eight games.



Accra Great Olympics possible starting lineup: Stephen Kwaku, Raymond Grippman, Amos Acheampong, Abdul Bashiru, Solomon Adomako, Razak Kasim, Ebenezer Sekyere, Rodney Appiah, Emmanuel Akesseh, Offei Ofori Gideon, Emmanuel Mensah

Aduana Stars starting lineup: Frank Owusu, Godfred Poku, Isaac Mintah, Joseph Addo, Alex Boakye, Bright Enchil, Stephen Anorkye Badu, Kwame Frimpong, Charles Mensah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Bright Adjei



Emmanuel Gyamfi of Aduana Stars is the player to watch in this encounter.



Predicted scoreline: 2-1 Expect the hosts to edge this encounter by a narrow scoreline.