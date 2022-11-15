2022 World Cup: Afena-Gyan deserved to be picked ahead of Semenyo, Barnieh - Joel Eshun

Joel Eshun is the host of GhanaWeb Mundial

Host of GhanaWeb Mundial show, Joel Eshun has raised questions about the exclusion of Felix Afena-Gyan and Joseph Paintsil from the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana coach, Otto Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022, named his final squad for the World Cup in Qatar without Felix Afena-Gyan and Joseph Paintsil.



Commenting on the squad on the GhanaWeb Mundial show, Joel Eshun raised questioned why Felix Afena-Gyan who has been the number one striker for the Black Stars since Otto Addo was appointed missed out on the final squad.



According to him, there can be no justification as to why Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who have had less minutes under their belt in the team be in Qatar at the expense of Felix Afena-Gyan.

On Joseph Paintsil, Joel Eshun wondered why Ghana's best forward at the 2022 AFCON and the most in-form winger with 8 assists and 6 goals in Belgium was left out of the squad



