2
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Afena-Gyan deserved to be picked ahead of Semenyo, Barnieh - Joel Eshun

Joel Eshun 56789.jpeg Joel Eshun is the host of GhanaWeb Mundial

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of GhanaWeb Mundial show, Joel Eshun has raised questions about the exclusion of Felix Afena-Gyan and Joseph Paintsil from the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana coach, Otto Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022, named his final squad for the World Cup in Qatar without Felix Afena-Gyan and Joseph Paintsil.

Commenting on the squad on the GhanaWeb Mundial show, Joel Eshun raised questioned why Felix Afena-Gyan who has been the number one striker for the Black Stars since Otto Addo was appointed missed out on the final squad.

According to him, there can be no justification as to why Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who have had less minutes under their belt in the team be in Qatar at the expense of Felix Afena-Gyan.

On Joseph Paintsil, Joel Eshun wondered why Ghana's best forward at the 2022 AFCON and the most in-form winger with 8 assists and 6 goals in Belgium was left out of the squad

Watch Joel Eshun Eshun's submission on the Black Stars final squad.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
Related Articles: