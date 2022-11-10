0
2022 World Cup: Afena-Gyan would have made Ghana’s final squad if he was still at Roma – Awudu Issaka

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana youth star, Awudu Issaka has reacted to reports that teenager Felix Afena-Gyan has been dropped from the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In his view, the talented striker is very young and has a lot of time ahead of him to play at subsequent World Cup tournaments.

Speaking to Accra-based Angel TV, Awudu Issaka however noted that he believes the Cremonese forward would have been included in the Ghana squad for the upcoming world cup if he was still playing for AS Roma.

“I think Afena Gyan would have made the World Cup if he was still under Jose Mourinho at AS Roma but I believe he’s still young and has much time ahead to make the next World Cup,” Awudu Issaka indicated.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to start in Qatar on Sunday, November 20.

Ghana is in Group H and will open the team’s campaign in a clash against Portugal on November 24.

Later in the group stages, the Black Stars will face their counterparts from Uruguay and South Korea.

