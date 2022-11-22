2022 World Cup: Black Stars are in a good mood after Switzerland win - Sammy Kuffour

Former Ghana international, Samuel Osei Kuffour says the Black Stars are in a good mood following their win over Switzerland.

The West African country wrapped up their preparations with a win against the European side last weekend in Abu Dhabi.



Mohammed Salisu and Antione Semenyo scored the goals for the Black Stars as the team recorded a convincing win.



According to the former Bayern Munich defender, the win against the Swiss has positioned the team in a good position ahead of the Portugal clash on Thursday at the 974 Stadium in Doha.



“I think in my view it is a bit positive for me and a lot of people will agree with me, the performance we showed against Switzerland, it tells it all," he told the Ghana FA media outlet.



“Very important that we had that victory so you could see that now almost everyone in our country has self-confidence and belief in the team, that’s the most important.



“Because you are going to such a tournament, you have a win against one of the best teams around and then you are playing against the best which is Portugal.

“I think it’s a great feeling for everyone.



“I’ve spoken to every player and everybody is looking forward to the game," he added.



Ghana, who are in Group H will also take on South Korea and Uruguay.



The Black Stars who are making their fourth appearance at the Mundial will hope to put up a decent performance after exiting the group phase in 2014 in Brazil.



