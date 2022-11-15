2022 World Cup: Black Stars can perform even without me - Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo is confident that the Black Stars will perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with or without him in the dugout.

Otto Addo who is part of five local coaches leading Africa's representatives at the World Cup named his final 26-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Despite many Ghanaians not having the maximum belief in the team ahead of the tournament which starts on Sunday, November 20, Otto Addo has said that his team will improve on their performance in the 2014 edition held in Brazil.



Otto Addo said he is responsible for putting the team together and in the right position but his team can perform better even without him.



"We can beat anyone. It's up to the players, not me. It’s their performances that have brought them this far. They have the quality, with or without me."



"I’m responsible for putting them in the right positions so that they can produce their best performances, with and without the ball. They have to be able to play together," Otto Addo told Fifa in an interview.

The Black Stars will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup camping on Thursday, November 24, against Portugal at the Stadium 974 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.



