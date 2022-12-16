2022 World Cup: Black Stars player with higest jump in value revealed

Salis was impressive in the World Cup

Homegrown Investments, an online money advisor have analyzed the market valuations since the beginning of the season of each Ghana player to discover whose transfer value has increased the most since July 2022.

Salis Abdul Samed, who plays for the RC Lens has seen his market value increase by 105 million Ghana Cedis since July 2022 and is the Ghanaian player that has had the biggest increase in market value since then.



His current market value is now 150 million Ghana Cedis following his impressive performances in the French top division which earned him a place in Ghana's squad for the World Cup.



In second place are the Ajax star player Mohammed Kudus and the Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey who have both seen their market value increase by 75 million Ghana Cedis.



Kudus was the one to watch in the Ghana team ahead of the World Cup after a blistering start to the 2022-23 season for Ajax in the Eredivisie and in the UEFA Champions League.



Top 5 value increases of team Ghana players since July 2022



Rank



Player



Club



Market Value (on 1/07/2022)

Current Market Value



Market value increase (since 1/07/2022)



% Increase



1. Salis Abdul Samed



RC Lens



45m GHS



150m GHS



105m GHS



233.3 %

2. Mohammed Kudus



AFC Ajax



155m GHS



230m GHS



75m GHS



50.0 %



2. Daniel Amartey



Leicester City



155m GHS

230m GHS



75m GHS



50.0 %



4. Alidu Seidu



Clermont Foot



30m GHS



70m GHS



40m GHS



125.0 %

5. Osman Bukari



Red Star Belgrade



45m GHS



75m GHS



30m GHS



66.7