0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Black Stars player with the highest market value revealed

Thomas Partey Presser Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The World Cup often acts as a shopping window for new talent and the value of a footballer can drastically change as a result of their performance during the competition.

Online Money Advisor analyzed the current market value for each player in the national teams and compared it to their market value at the beginning of the season to see which players have seen the biggest increase in value this season as well as which players have the highest value, going into the World Cup.

Key Results

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey is the Ghanaian player with the highest current market value. He is currently valued at 575 million GHS.

Asante Kotoko's Ibrahim Danlad is the player with the lowest current market value. He is currently valued at 2.3 million GHS.

Salis Abdul Samed, who plays for French side RC Lens, has seen his market value increase by 105 million Ghanaian cedis since July 2022 and is the Ghanaian player that has had the biggest increase in market value since then.

Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey has had the biggest market value drop since July 2022. His current market value is now 225 million GHS after a decrease of 45 million GHS.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
Related Articles: