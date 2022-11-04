2022 World Cup: Black Stars players must be mentally strong - John Mensah

Black Stars

Former Ghana captain John Mensah has charged the Black Stars players to be mentally strong ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged as winners.



“They have to prepare their mind well because in every tournament, the first game is very important. If you get the morale from the first game with a win, it keeps the team morale high so that they can go on well”



“They have to stay together as a team, fight together and I believe they can achieve for themselves and as a nation at large”

Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.



The biggest soccer mundial will be staged in Qatar between November and December with 32 countries set to battle it out for the ultimate.



The Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian and South American giants South Korea and Uruguay respectively.