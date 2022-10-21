2022 World Cup: Black Stars players urged to focus and leave women

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Ghana Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has warned the Black Stars players not to entertain women during the World Cup in 2022.

Ghana's Black Stars are one of five African representatives in Qatar. They are in the same group as Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Ankrah, on the other hand, believes that wives and girlfriends can be a distraction for players. He advises players to avoid bringing their partners to the tournament if they want to win.



“The team must be focused and dedicated for the World Cup period,” the 55-year-old tells Ghana News Agency.



“This is a tournament for just a few weeks. The players should leave their wives and girlfriends for those few weeks. They should focus on bringing glory to Ghana and themselves.

“It is a privilege to don the national colours, and players should not think they are doing us a favour by representing Ghana.”



Coach Otto Addo has yet to name his preliminary tournament squad.



They are scheduled to play a friendly match against Switzerland, which will be the team's final match before departing for Qatar.