0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Black Stars players urged to focus and leave women

Black Stars Players 45678 The Black Stars of Ghana

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has warned the Black Stars players not to entertain women during the World Cup in 2022.

Ghana's Black Stars are one of five African representatives in Qatar. They are in the same group as Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Ankrah, on the other hand, believes that wives and girlfriends can be a distraction for players. He advises players to avoid bringing their partners to the tournament if they want to win.

“The team must be focused and dedicated for the World Cup period,” the 55-year-old tells Ghana News Agency.

“This is a tournament for just a few weeks. The players should leave their wives and girlfriends for those few weeks. They should focus on bringing glory to Ghana and themselves.

“It is a privilege to don the national colours, and players should not think they are doing us a favour by representing Ghana.”

Coach Otto Addo has yet to name his preliminary tournament squad.

They are scheduled to play a friendly match against Switzerland, which will be the team's final match before departing for Qatar.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: