2022 World Cup: Black Stars should be able to reach semifinals with good player selection - Osei Kweku Palmer

Football administrator, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer

Renowned football administrator, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer says the Black Stars can play in the semifinals of the upcoming 2022 World Cup with good player call-ups.

Ghana's best performance in the history of the mundial came in 2010 in South Africa when the team played in the quarterfinals despite playing in 2006 and 2014 in Germany and Brazil respectively.



With Otto Addo set to name his squad after the Switzerland-friendly game in November before the team fly to Qatar, the embattled former GFA presidential aspirant says Otto Addo must select players who deserve to play.



According to him, with that, Ghana can play in the semis of the global showpiece.



"Nobody should try and influence the technical team led by [Otto Addo] to take decisions that will be challenged later," the Tema Youth FC bankroller and owner told Asempa FM.



"The coach will have to come and rationalize why I chose this player and not that player.



"We should be able to make it to the semifinals, that is if we do the right thing and this is selection on merit.

"It is very important for the team if we want the Black Stars to perform," he added.



Ghana, who have been housed in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.