2022 World Cup: Black Stars will do better next time - Kudus tells 'disappointed' fans

Sun, 4 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Following the dismal 2022 World Cup group-stage exit of the Black Stars, Mohammed Kudus has assured Ghanaians that the team will perform better next time.

In their final group match on Friday against their longtime rivals Uruguay, Ghana needed just a draw to advance. However, Andre Ayew missed a crucial penalty early in the game as they lost 2-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

“First, I want to really, really thank Ghanaians,” the 22-year-old Ajax star said in a post-match interview.

“I know they are very disappointed right now, but I really want to thank them for their support from the start to today, even some flying all the way from Ghana to here to support.

“It has been incredible and we want to thank them for their prayers and their support and will keep improving as human beings and then we will do better next time.”

With a brace and an assist against South Korea in addition to excellent performances against Portugal and Uruguay, Kudus has been Ghana’s best player at the World Cup.

Numerous European powerhouses are rumored to be keeping tabs on his growth; Barcelona Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff confirmed that they have been studying him for more than a year.

