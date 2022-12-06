0
Sports

2022 World Cup: Brazil hammer South Korea 4-1 to advance to quarter-finals

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Record World Champions Brazil are through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a thumping 4-1 win over Brazil on Monday night.

In a game that produced a lot of goals before halftime, Brazil took the lead after just seven minutes into the first half when Vinicius Junior scored with a fantastic effort.

Five minutes later, Brazil had the chance to double their lead when the side was awarded a penalty kick in the 13th minute. Poster boy Neymar Jnr stepped up and scored from 12 yards to double the lead for the football giants.

With additional goals from Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta before the break, Brazil cruised into the first half break with a comfortable 4-0 lead.

After recess, Brazil head coach Tite had the luxury of making several changes as his side managed time to see off the contest.

While South Korea would pull one back through Seung-Ho Paik, it could not save the side from suffering a 4-1 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.

With the victory today, Brazil are through to the quarterfinals and will face off with Croatia.

