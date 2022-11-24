9
2022 World Cup: Cameroon-born Embolo scores as Switzerland narrowly beat Cameroon

Breel Embolo 34567.jfif Breel Embolo celebrating his goal against Cameroon

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Switzerland have pipped Cameroon in their first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

AS Monaco forward, Breel Embolo scored the only goal in the game to hand the Swiss a perfect start to the tournament.

Cameroon had a good start to the game but could not make their chances count as they got punished in the second half.

In the 10th minute, Bryan Mbeumo forced goalkeeper, Yan Sommer to parry his powerful effort from a tight angle. The ball fell to Toko-Ekambi for a rebound but the Lyon forward fired over the bar from inside the box.

Three minutes later, Choupo-Moting had gone one-on-one with Sommer but the striker's feeble effort was easily saved by the goalkeeper.

Despite Cameroon being promising, both teams walked down the tunnel with a goalless scoreline.

Switzerland had the perfect start to the second have with Embolo putting them ahead in the 48th minute.

Xherdan Shaqiri squared the ball beautifully for Embolo who tapped home from close range. Embolo, who is a Cameroonian born, did not celebrate his goal.

Following the win, Switzerland occupy the top of their group with three points with Brazil set to take on Serbia in the second game.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below





EE/BB

