2022 World Cup: Check out South Korea's poor 2nd group game record

Ghana’s opponent South Korea are yet to win their second group game at the World Cup since 1954 (64 years).

The Black Stars will take on the Asian giants in their second Group H encounter on Monday at the Education City Stadium.



The Asian giants will hope to break their long-standing record of not winning their second group game at the mundial when they face Ghana on Monday.



They made their World Cup debut in 1954, with their best result being a fourth-place finish in 2002 when they co-hosted the tournament with Japan.



South Korea shared the spoils with Uruguay whiles Ghana suffered a 3-2 defeat against Portugal in the opening-day fixture.



In the 2016 European Champions, Portugal currently sit top of Group H with three points.



Meanwhile, the defeat means Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw last Thursday.

Below are the results of South Korea’s 2nd World Cup group games since 1954:



1954 World Cup Switzerland vs Turkey 0-7 (Loss)



1986 World Cup Mexico vs Bulgaria 1-1 (Draw)



1990 World Cup Italy vs Spain 1-3 (Loss)



1994 World Cup USA vs Bolivia 0-0 (Draw)



1998 World Cup in France vs Netherlands 0-5 (lose)

2002 World Cup in Korea vs Japan vs USA 1-1 (draw)



2006 World Cup in Germany vs France 1-1 (draw)



2010 World Cup in South Africa vs Argentina 1- 4(Loss)



2014 World Cup Brazil vs Algeria 2-4(Loss)



2018 World Cup Russia vs Mexico 1-2(Loss)