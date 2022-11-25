2022 World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as Portugal beat Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo set the record as the only male player to score in five FIFA World Cups when he slotted in a second-half penalty as Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in Qatar in the first round of games in Group H.

After a resolute first half which saw very few chances for both sides, Portugal snatched victory in a cagey encounter which was characterized by some contentious calls by the referee on the day.



A challenge by Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu on Ronaldo in the 65th minute was adjudged to be strong enough with the referee pointing to the spot to the dismay of many Ghanaian fans.



Ronaldo made no mistake from 9 yards out, scoring to give Portugal the advantage. That goal made Ronaldo the only male footballer to have scored in the last five tournaments.



He now has 8 World Cup goals to his credit.



The feat will be welcome news to a player who has recently had his contract with Manchester United cancelled following an interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised top members of the club for disrespecting him and trying to him out of the club.



Ghana equalized shortly after through Andre Ayew but Portugal replied with two in quick succession.

João Félix reestablished the lead and Rafael Leão added a third before Osman Bukari’s header gave Ghana a small chance of a comeback late on.



Ghana almost got a point out of the game when Inaki Williams sneaked in on Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa who was about to take a goal kick but Inaki slipped in the process before the danger was cleared.



The result means Ghana must get points off Uruguay and South Korea in their next games.



Meanwhile, victory means Portugal top Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.



DO