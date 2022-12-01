2022 World Cup: Criticisms won’t change our ambitions at World Cup – Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Source: GNA

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey says negative comments about the Black Stars will not change the team’s ambition of reaching far in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal last Thursday, but fought hard to defeat South Korea 3-2 to keep qualification hopes alive when they meet nemesis Uruguay on Friday.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, the Arsenal midfielder said Ghanaians’ criticisms about the team rather push them to excel, indicating that, they (players) did not pay much attention to such criticisms.



“When we win a game opinions are different when we lose opinions are also different but in the end, those who support you are those who demand more from you, and for us, it is a lesson,” he said.



He added that: “We are used to the negative comments and in the end, we understand their opinions and what they demand. Sometimes it pushes you, sometimes when you give too much attention to it you forget about yourself but in the end, you have to keep pushing,” he said.

On the final Group H match against Uruguay, the 29-year-old said Ghana was prepared to face the South Americans and would need the unflinching support of Ghanaians to cruise to the round of 16.



The hard-working midfielder said the team was still confident of working hard to pick a win against two-time world champions Uruguay.



Partey made 64 touches in the game against South Korea yesterday, completing 41 out of 46 accurate passes, and won nine out of ten ground and aerial duels.



Ghana would face Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium for a spot in the round of 16.