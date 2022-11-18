2022 World Cup: Debut goals for Salisu, Semenyo as Ghana pick apart Switzerland

Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo scored their debut goals for Ghana as the Black Stars picked apart Switzerland in their final friendly before the 2022 World Cup.

From the beginning of the game, Ghana had the better opportunities but didn’t score until 20 minutes from the conclusion.



Six minutes into the game, Switzerland had the first chance to score, but Ruben Vergas, who had been given full reign on the left side of the attack, missed the target. Daniel Afriyie’s subsequent attempt was easily stopped by Sommer.



Jordan Ayew’s weak attempt from the edge of the box after 23 minutes gave Ghana its second shot on goal.



In the 32nd minute, Inaki Williams almost missed the goal after a well-placed Jordan Ayew corner.



Salisu skied a flawless Jordan Ayew set-piece with two minutes remaining in the first half, giving the Black Stars their best opportunity.

The Swiss attempted to surprise Ghana early in the second half, and two minutes in, Noah Okafor fired just wide of Ati-goal. Zigi’s



Jordan Ayew arrived too late to connect on an enticing cross that Inaki Williams put in from the right.



With a header that flew into the right corner of the goal in the 70th minute, Mohammed Salisu gave Ghana the lead.



After Kamaldeen Sulemana’s spectacular solo run, Antoine Semenyo of Bristol City scored on a rebound four minutes later to increase the Black Stars’ lead.



As Thomas Partey and Kudus were rested for the vital match against Portugal, Salis Abdul Samed and Kamal Sowah received made their debuts in the game.