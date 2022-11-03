2022 World Cup: Diego Godin recovers from injury to bolster Uruguay's provisional squad

Diego Godin

Tough-tackling defender, Diego Godin has recovered from his injury in time ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Since last month, there were fears that the experienced defender could miss the upcoming mundial because of fitness issues.



Fortunately, the former Atletico Madrid centre-back has made full recovery and is already training.



He is one of several players who have opened camp for the Uruguay national team as part of preparations for the world cup.



Coach Diego Alonso has been impressed with the displays of Diego Godin and is hoping he will gradually build his match fitness in the next two weeks before the Uruguay national team travels to Qatar for the tournament.



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay is in Group H with Ghana alongside Portugal and South Korea.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to kick off in Qatar on November 20. While Ghana will play the first match against Portugal, Uruguay will be up against South Korea.











