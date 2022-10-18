2022 World Cup: Eddie Nketiah rejects Ghana as talks continue with Hudson-Odoi - Reports

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

The Ghana Football Association continue to hold talks with Bayern Leverkusen forward Callum Hudson-Odoi in a bit to persuade him to play for the country, especially at the 2022 World Cup.

According to multiple reports, the FA continue to engage the Chelsea loanee as they strive to improve the team for the World Cup.



There is optimism on the side of the FA as Hudson-Odoi has indicated that he is open to playing for Ghana.



While Odoi has opened his doors for Ghana, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is reported to have completely shut the door on Ghana with the young forward having no desire to play for Ghana.



Nketiah, as per the reports has communicated his decision to the FA, indicating his unwillingness to represent the country.



A GFA source is quoted by sportworldghana as saying “he (Nketiah) has not committed but Hudson-Odoi could be added as he is still engaging with the GFA.”

Ghana has been on the heels of Hudson-Odoi following a directive by President Akufo-Addo and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif for the FA to switch nationalities and play for Ghana.



Since then, there have been a number of engagements with the player and his father who said to be a former player of Hearts of Oak.



Coach Otto Addo is putting together his provisional squad and will hope to add Hudson-Odoi to his team.



It is believed that Ghana will name a 30-man squad after which it will be pruned down to a final 26 for the tournament scheduled for November 20 to December 18.