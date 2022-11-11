2022 World Cup: Ex-Ghana international Laryea Kingston shares expectations for Black Stars

Black Stars

Ghanaian tactician, Laryea Kingston says he is confident the Black Stars will go far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana qualified as one of five African countries for the World Cup this year and will be hoping to go beyond the quarter-final stage.



While that will be a difficult task, ex-Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston says he has a lot of believe in the national team and the coaches in charge of the Stars.



Speaking to GNA, the former footballer who is now a trained coach said he has no doubt the Back Stars will do very well at the World Cup.

“I am however very optimistic about a good outing at the World Cup. We have a solid technical team because they work in an elite environment, so they know what is at stake.



“Most of the technical team members have been to the World Cup, so they know what is at stake. I know Ghanaians are not too confident, but they should think back at what happened in the 2006 World Cup. We were out during the group stages at the 2006 AFCON, but when we went to the World Cup, we saw what Ghana did. So, for me, I think we will go there and do well,” Laryea Kingston shared.



Ghana is in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in the group stages.