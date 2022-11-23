0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Ghana are physically a strong team and technically good - Portugal defender Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias Portugal Portugal defender, Ruben Dias

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Portugal defender Ruben Dias has heaped praise on Ghana ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener on Thursday, claiming they are physically a strong team.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s falling out with Manchester United has dominated the build-up to the game which will be played at Doha's Stadium 974 on Thursday.

Fernando Santos' side will also face Uruguay and South Korea in the other Group H games as they look to qualify for the round of 16.

"Ghana are physically a strong team, technically as well. They have footballers who are playing at the top level in Europe," Dias said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Ghana are making a record 4th World Cup appearance in Qatar having previously played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Black Stars will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.

The West African country exited the group stage at the 2014 edition in Brazil after a slow start to the tournament.

Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

After playing Portugal in their first game at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) on Thursday, they will take on South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar