2022 World Cup: Ghana are physically a strong team and technically good - Portugal defender Ruben Dias

Portugal defender, Ruben Dias

Portugal defender Ruben Dias has heaped praise on Ghana ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener on Thursday, claiming they are physically a strong team.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s falling out with Manchester United has dominated the build-up to the game which will be played at Doha's Stadium 974 on Thursday.



Fernando Santos' side will also face Uruguay and South Korea in the other Group H games as they look to qualify for the round of 16.



"Ghana are physically a strong team, technically as well. They have footballers who are playing at the top level in Europe," Dias said in a press conference on Tuesday.



Ghana are making a record 4th World Cup appearance in Qatar having previously played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Black Stars will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.



The West African country exited the group stage at the 2014 edition in Brazil after a slow start to the tournament.



Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



After playing Portugal in their first game at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) on Thursday, they will take on South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.