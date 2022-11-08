2022 World Cup: Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius ruled out of mundial due to injury

Stephan Ambrosius

Ghana international, Stephan Ambrosius will not be in Qatar with Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The highly-rated defender was in action for Karlsruher SC on Saturday when the team suffered a 4-1 defeat to Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga 2.



Although he would last the entire duration of the game, he left the pitch in pain. After an assessment today, it has been revealed that Stephen Ambrosius will have to be sidelined for a few weeks.



In a statement from the centre-back, he has sadly confirmed that indeed he will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to the player, he is frustrated but wishes his club Karlsruher SC and the Black Stars all the best in upcoming assignments.



"Very frustrated," he wrote.