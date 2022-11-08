2022 World Cup: Ghana hopes to make history for African football

Black Stars

Ghana has the potential to become the second African country, after Nigeria, to qualify from the group stage of three World Cups, although Ghana's performances are tough to determine.

Ghana qualified for the second round in their debut in Germany in 2006, and replicated this four years later in South Africa, but failed to qualify for the third time in a row in Brazil in 2014.



The Black Stars failed to book a ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



Ghana is ranked 60th in the world and is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Ghana may be inspired by the tough group to advance to the next stage of the World Cup in Qatar, particularly because of its desire for payback against Uruguay and Portugal, who denied the Black Stars of a historic victory in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo released his 55 man provisional squad three days ago and he will trim the squad to 26.



The Black Stars will train at the Aspire academy, and will begin their World Cup campaign in Qatar against Portugal on November 24 at the Stadium 974, followed by matches against South Korea on November 28 at the Education City stadium and Uruguay on December 2 at the Al-Janoub stadium to conclude the group stage.



Ghana will play an international friendly game against Switzerland on November 17th before flying to Doha, Qatar.