2022 World Cup: Ghana needs star boy Mohammed Kudus to spark against South Korea

Kudus Mohammed 45657687.jfif Mohammed Kudus

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana needs Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus to provide the spark as they aim to bounce back from their opening-day defeat to Portugal and avoid an early exit from Qatar.

Kudus was Ghana's best player in their opening game, setting up Andrew Ayew for their opening goal and it was surprising to see both withdrawn just after they had combined to temporarily level the scores.

Ghana coach Otto Addo had to answer questions about that decision and may push Kudus into a more advanced role against South Korea, reports Xinhua.

Ghana also need to get more of the ball to striker Inaki Williams, who came close to a dramatic last-gasp equalizer on Thursday.

One of the fastest players at the World Cup, Williams made plenty of the same runs that he makes week after week for his teammates at Athletic Club Bilbao, but still lacks the understanding with the Ghana players for them to pick him out.

If he finds space, Williams is devastating, but it's down to Kudus and Ayew to make the passes.

The Black Stars are desperate to turn things around after their opening day blip against the Portuguese.

Expectations are high on both ends as they aim to take hold of their own destiny at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday.

