2022 World Cup: Ghana’s experience from past World Cups will help Black Stars in Qatar – John Paintsil

John Paintsil 1 John Paintsil

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has backed the Ghana national team to go far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, Ghana has a lot of experience after playing at three different world cup tournaments.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, the former Fulham full-back says the experience will come in handy to help the Black Stars to excel at the upcoming world cup.

“I wish the guys all the best. From the bottom of my heart the team will reach final.“We have the experience to win now because why? We are experienced now in the FIFA World Cup,” John Paintsil argued.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been pitted in Group H to face two-time Champions Uruguay, European giants Portugal, and South Korea from Asia.

The Black Stars will play their first match on November 24 in a game against Portugal.

 

 

