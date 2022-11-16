1
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Ghana's opponent South Korea arrive in Qatar

South Korea Arrive In Qatar For 2022 FIFA World Cup.png South Korea arrive in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The South Korean national football team have arrived in Qatar three days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Taegeuk Warriors of Korea are heading into the 2nd edition with hopes of making it out of the group after failing to progress to the knockout phase in the 2018 Russia edition.

South Korea have been paired in Group H alongside Ghana, Portugal, and two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay (1930 and 1950).

South Korea who will be staying at Le Meridien City Centre, will face off with Uruguay in their opening Group H match on Thursday, November 24, before taking on Portugal and Ghana.

The Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea will play all their three Group H matches against Uruguay, Ghana, and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Doha.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: