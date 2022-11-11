2022 World Cup: Ghana sweating on Richard Ofori's injury ahead of tournament

Orlando Pirates goalie, Richard Ofori

Ghana are holding their breath over Richard Ofori's fitness after the goalkeeper was removed from Orlando Pirates' squad to face Kaizer Chiefs due to injury.

With just 10 days to the global showpiece, the 29-year-old will hoping to recover in time as Ghana coach Otto Addo is set to name his final 26-man squad on Monday, November, 14, 2022.



Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Ofori will miss their semi-final game alongside defenders Thabiso Monyane and Innocent Maela in the Carling Black Label Cup.



Ofori has been named in the 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup. His impressive performance for Pirates this season has seen him fight for the number one spot in Ghana's squad with Joe Wollacott, who features for League One side Charlton Athletic.

Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.