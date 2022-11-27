1
2022 World Cup: Ghana will be eliminated if South Korea wins

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana's second group game at the ongoing World Cup against South Korea is a must win. If Ghana doesn't grab a win in the encounter on Monday they will be eliminated.

The game on Monday will be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana's first game ended in defeat against Portugal on Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five World Cups as his dubious penalty was Portugal's first in the encounter. Ghana equalised through Andre Ayew in the 73rd minute.

Portugal immediately responded with quickfire goals from Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao. Osman Bukari headed home Ghana's second goal in the 89th minute.

South Korea on the other hand drew goalless with Uruguay also on Thursday. Hwang Ui-jo blazed over from close range before Diego Godin hit the post with a header as the two sides traded blows in the first half.

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to replace Luis Suarez but no goal was forthcoming - Federico Valverde hitting the post from distance being the closest either side came.

Coach Otto Addo after the game against Portugal stated that Monday's game against the Asian giants is crucial.

