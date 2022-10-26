0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Government must resource Black Stars - Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin772 Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin believes the state must resource the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana have made a return to the Mundial having missed out on the last edition of the global showpiece hosted in Russia in 2018.

With the team set to open camping on November 10 in Abu Dhabi, Mr. Bagbin speaking on the floor of parliament on Wednesday reiterated that the Black Stars must be fully resourced by the state.

He however admitted that despite the economic challenges, the state must ensure the team is resourced ahead of the World Cup.

The Speaker added that he is confident the team is fully prepared to do the nation the honors at the tournament.

Ghana as part of their preparations will take on Switzerland in a friendly on November 17 before flying to Doha on November 19.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana are seeking to put up an improved performance at the Mundial after failing in Brazil in 2014.

The 22nd edition of the global showpiece has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries