2022 World Cup: I am very thankful to have experienced the World Cup - Elisha Owusu

Elisha Owusu

Elisha Owusu has reacted to Ghana's early exit from the ongoing 2022 World Cup which is been held in Qatar.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the group stage in Qatar after losing 2-0 to Uruguay in their last group game on Friday, December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium.



Going into the last game, Ghana needed a draw to have a chance to advance from their group, but achieving that result proved challenging as they lost. Ghana and Uruguay exited the tournament after South Korea beat Portugal 2-1.



Owusu, one of six players who saw no action in any of the three games, promised that the squad will return stronger than before and thanked the supporters.



The 25-year-old took to his official Instagram page to post:



"It is a bitter feeling to see our World Cup run come to an untimely end.



First and foremost, I would like to acknowledge and thank our great fans for their consistently amazing support throughout the tournament.

Although we were not able to qualify, I am proud of my teammates for the hard work they put in on and off the pitch. I am sure with this determination and fight, that we will be back to give the wonderful fans of Ghana the performances they deserve.



On a personal note, I am a very thankful to have experienced the World Cup as this has always been a dream of mine. This would not be possible without God, which is why I am always grateful. I will continue to put in the hours off the pitch to ensure the future is bright.



The Black Stars will be back stronger and hungrier than ever!"



Elisha Owusu will now turn his focus on KAA Gent's December 14th friendly game against Heerenveen.



