2022 World Cup: I'm expecting an all-stars song from musicians - Abrantepa

Host of the E-Forum show on GhanaWeb TV, Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa is anticipating an all-star song for the Black Stars' campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kweku Flick and Akwaboah have already released their songs aimed at creating awareness and soliciting support for the Black Stars.



Reacting to the songs and their impact on generating support for the Black Stars, Abrantepa lauded Kweku Flick and Akwaboah for the amazing pieces of work they have put out.



However, he is expecting some of the country's most prominent artists to collaborate and produce an all-star song for the Black Stars.



Abrantepa made this statement when he joined GhanaWeb Sports Editor, Perez Erzoah Kwaw, and host Joel Eshun to discuss the Importance of supporters at the World Cup and the most memorable Black Stars' World Cup song on the third episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial show.

Watch Abrantepa's submission on the show in the video below:







