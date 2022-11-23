3
2022 World Cup: Japan stage incredible comeback win over Germany

Japan Celebration 456789.png Japan celebrating their win as German defender Rudiger watches on

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Japan stunned Germany in the 2022 FIFA Group E opener to kickstart their campaign on a stunning note.

The Blue Samurai came from a goal down to beat the four-time champions 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Doan and Asano scored two brilliant second-half goals after Gundogan had given Germany the lead in the first half.

Germany made a strong start, taking the lead from the penalty spot after Nico Schlotterbeck was brought down by goalkeeper Gonda.

Gundogan made no mistake, sending Gonda in the wrong direction. On the stroke of halftime, Kai Havertz doubled the lead but his goal was chopped off for an offside.

Japan turned the game on its head and took it to Germany after the introduction of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kaoru Mitoma, and Takuma Asano.

Ritsu Doan gave them a deserving equalizer in the 75th minute of a round after Mitoma forced Neuer into a brilliant save.

Bochum striker, Asano completed the comeback with seven minutes left on the clock with a stunning finish from a tight angle.

Japan goes top of the group following its staggering victory over Germany.

The second game in the group between Sapin and Costa Rica is scheduled for a late kick-off.

