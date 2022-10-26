2022 World Cup: John Mahama wants revenge for Black Stars in Uruguay clash

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama has urged the Black Stars to do everything humanly possible to beat Uruguay even if they lose their opening two games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghanaians have harboured some 'football hatred' for Uruguay after the two-time World Champions denied Ghana an opportunity to become the first African country to play in the semi-finals of the World Cup in a very controversial game which saw Luiz Suarez's preventing a goal-bound header with his hands in 2010.



Though many including former Black Stars coach, CK Akonoor have urged the team not to be revenge driven in their final group game against Uruguay in Qatar, former president Mahama believes that it will be a sweet revenge for the Black Stars to beat the North Americans.



"Unfortunately, we are in a Group of death. The teams in our group are the strongest and look at what faith has made, bringing Uruguay into our group again."



"It will be sweet revenge if we score them and so even if you don’t beat anybody, just beat Uruguay for me and let's pay Suarez back for what he did to us," John Dramani Mahama said as quoted by ghanafa.org.



The Black Stars will face Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in the final Group H game.

