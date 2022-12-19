2022 World Cup: Kingsley Coman suffers racist abuse after missing penalty against Argentina

France winger Kingsley Coman

France winger Kingsley Coman has been subjected to racist abuse after missing his penalty in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

Coman, who was born in Paris to a Guadeloupe father and a white French mother, missed France's second penalty which gave Argentina the advantage to go on and win 4-2 in the shootouts with Aurelien Tchouameni also missing his.



The Bayern winger's post on Instagram after the defeat was filled with racist comments. He later pulled his post down to avoid it.



Kingsley Coman replaced Antoine Griezman in the 71 minutes while France were trailing 2-0 in the final.



He brought change to the game for France as they scored two quick goals through Mbappe to draw level by the 81st minute.



The game ended in a three-all draw and the winner was decided on penalty shootouts.

Argentina scored all their first four through Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Paredes, and Montiel while Tchouameni and Coman missed two of France's first four with Mbappe and Kolo Muani scoring.



Meanwhile, Tchouameni turned off his comments to his post after losing the final.



Below are some racist comments to Kingsley Coman's deleted post:

















EE/FNOQ