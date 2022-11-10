0
2022 World Cup: Laryea Kingston optimistic Black Stars technical team will excel at tournament

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder, Laryea Kingston has expressed optimism in the technical team handling the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in an interview, Laryea Kingston argued that with all the Black Stars coaches working in top fields, they will be able to guide Ghana to do well at the global showpiece.

"We have a solid technical team because they work in an elite environment, so they know what is at stake.

“Most of the technical team members have been to the World Cup, so they know what is at stake. I know Ghanaians are not too confident, but they should think back at what happened in the 2006 World Cup.

“We were out during the group stages at the 2006 AFCON, but when we went to the World Cup, we saw what Ghana did. So, for me, I think we will go there and do well,” Laryea Kingston told GNA in an interview.

Ghana will be one of five African countries at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars have been pitted in Group H and will face their counterpart from Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

 

