2022 World Cup: Luck eluded us against Uruguay - Coach George Boateng

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng has reiterated that luck eluded them in their final group game against Uruguay.

Having suffered a 3-2 defeat against Uruguay, the Black Stars secured a hard-fought win against South Korea in their second Group H game.



Ahead of the final group game, Ghana needed a draw to book a place in the last 16 of the tournament.



However, the West African country suffered a 2-0 defeat against the South American side.



Before the defeat, the Black Stars had an opportunity to take the lead after Mohammed Kudus was brought down by the Uruguayan goalkeeper.

However, Andre Ayew failed to convert the spot-kick.



And according to Goerge Boateng, the team had no luck against the two-time world champions.



“In the last game against Uruguay, it could have been a lot better for us had only luck gone our way,” the Aston Villa U-23 coach said.



Ghana exited the tournament after finishing bottom in Group H with three points after three games.