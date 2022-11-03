2022 World Cup: Luis Suarez, Cavani listed in Uruguay's provisional squad

Uruguay will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with its most reliable and experienced strikers.
In the 55-man provisional squad submitted to FIFA by the country’s football governing body, both Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are on the list.
While the two lethal forwards may be going to their final world cup, they are sure to be motivated to help the South American country to go far in the tournament.
Fortunately for Uruguay, veteran defender Diego Godin has also recovered from his injury setback in time to make the squad for the world cup.
Check out the 55 Uruguay players whose names have been submitted to FIFA ahead of the World Cup and the various clubs they play for.
Goalkeepers:
Fernando Muslera / Galatasaray TUR
Sergio Rochet / National
Sebastian Sosa / independent ARG
Guillermo De Amores / Lanus ARG
Santiago Mele / Union of Santa Fe ARG
Gaston Olveira / Olympia PAR
Defenders:
Jose Maria Gimenez / Atletico Madrid ESP
Sebastian Coates / Sporting BY
Diego Godin / Velez Sarsfield ARG
Martin Caceres / LA Galaxy USA
Sebastian Caceres / America MEX
Agustín Rogel / Herta Berlin ALE
Leandro Cabrera / Espanyol ESP
Bruno Mendez / Corinthians BRA
Santiago Bueno / Girona ESP
Gaston Alvarez / Getafe ESP
Ronald Araujo / Barcelona ESP
Damian Suarez / Getafe ESP
Guillermo Varela / Flamengo B.R.A.
Federico Pereira / Liverpool
Jose Luis Rodriguez / National
Giovanni Gonzalez / Mallorca ESP
Mathias Olivera / Napoli ITA
Matías Viña / Rome ITA
Joaquin Piquerez / Palmeiras BRA
Alfonso Espino / Cadiz ESP
Lucas Olaza / Valladolid ESP
Midfielders
Lucas Torreira / Galatasaray TUR
Manuel Ugarte / Sporting POR
Mauro Arambarri / Getafe ESP
Matias Vecino / Lazio ITA
Rodrigo Bentancur / Tottenham ING
Federico Valverde / Real Madrid ESP
Fernando Gorriaran / Santos MEX
Felipe Carballo / National
César Araújo / Los Angeles FC USA
Fabricio Diaz / Liverpool
Facundo Pellistri / Manchester United ENG
Agustin Canobbio / A. Paranaense BRA
Diego Rossi / Fenerbahce TUR
Brian Ocampo / Cadiz ESP
Facundo Torres / Orlando USA
Nicolas De La Cruz / River Plate ARG
Maximiliano Araujo / Puebla MEX
Davis Terans / A. Paranaense BRA
Forwards:
Luis Suarez / National
Edinson Cavani / Valencia ESP
Darwin Núñez / Liverpool ING
Maximiliano Gomez / Trabzonspor TUR
Martin Satriano / Empoli ITA
Agustin Alvarez Martinez / Sassuolo ITA
Jonathan Rodriguez / America MEX
Nicolas Lopez / Tigres MEX
Thiago Borbas / River Plate
