2022 World Cup: Luis Suarez, Cavani listed in Uruguay's provisional squad

Merlin 189845190 2b63fab6 Eaab 44ea 8730 3d64b6912bde ArticleLarge 300x200.webp Suarez and Cavani are key players for the Uruguayan side

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Uruguay will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with its most reliable and experienced strikers.

In the 55-man provisional squad submitted to FIFA by the country’s football governing body, both Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are on the list.

While the two lethal forwards may be going to their final world cup, they are sure to be motivated to help the South American country to go far in the tournament.

Fortunately for Uruguay, veteran defender Diego Godin has also recovered from his injury setback in time to make the squad for the world cup.

Check out the 55 Uruguay players whose names have been submitted to FIFA ahead of the World Cup and the various clubs they play for.

Goalkeepers:

Fernando Muslera / Galatasaray TUR

Sergio Rochet / National

Sebastian Sosa / independent ARG

Guillermo De Amores / Lanus ARG

Santiago Mele / Union of Santa Fe ARG

Gaston Olveira / Olympia PAR

Defenders:

Jose Maria Gimenez / Atletico Madrid ESP

Sebastian Coates / Sporting BY

Diego Godin / Velez Sarsfield ARG

Martin Caceres / LA Galaxy USA

Sebastian Caceres / America MEX

Agustín Rogel / Herta Berlin ALE

Leandro Cabrera / Espanyol ESP

Bruno Mendez / Corinthians BRA

Santiago Bueno / Girona ESP

Gaston Alvarez / Getafe ESP

Ronald Araujo / Barcelona ESP

Damian Suarez / Getafe ESP

Guillermo Varela / Flamengo B.R.A.

Federico Pereira / Liverpool

Jose Luis Rodriguez / National

Giovanni Gonzalez / Mallorca ESP

Mathias Olivera / Napoli ITA

Matías Viña / Rome ITA

Joaquin Piquerez / Palmeiras BRA

Alfonso Espino / Cadiz ESP

Lucas Olaza / Valladolid ESP

Midfielders

Lucas Torreira / Galatasaray TUR

Manuel Ugarte / Sporting POR

Mauro Arambarri / Getafe ESP

Matias Vecino / Lazio ITA

Rodrigo Bentancur / Tottenham ING

Federico Valverde / Real Madrid ESP

Fernando Gorriaran / Santos MEX

Felipe Carballo / National

César Araújo / Los Angeles FC USA

Fabricio Diaz / Liverpool

Facundo Pellistri / Manchester United ENG

Agustin Canobbio / A. Paranaense BRA

Diego Rossi / Fenerbahce TUR

Brian Ocampo / Cadiz ESP

Facundo Torres / Orlando USA

Nicolas De La Cruz / River Plate ARG

Maximiliano Araujo / Puebla MEX

Davis Terans / A. Paranaense BRA

Forwards:

Luis Suarez / National

Edinson Cavani / Valencia ESP

Darwin Núñez / Liverpool ING

Maximiliano Gomez / Trabzonspor TUR

Martin Satriano / Empoli ITA

Agustin Alvarez Martinez / Sassuolo ITA

Jonathan Rodriguez / America MEX

Nicolas Lopez / Tigres MEX

Thiago Borbas / River Plate

 

Source: footballghana.com
